QP Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,067 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $567,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 2.4 %

VZ opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

