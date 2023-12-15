QUASA Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $139,424.56 and approximately $2,717.53 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00016990 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,724.71 or 1.00168986 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012245 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009823 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003618 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00121519 USD and is down -10.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,376.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

