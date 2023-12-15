Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

QUIS opened at C$0.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.33. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.24 and a twelve month high of C$0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

