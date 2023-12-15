R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $17.50. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -118.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in R1 RCM by 313.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in R1 RCM by 29.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

