R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $17.50. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.03% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.
R1 RCM Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in R1 RCM by 313.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in R1 RCM by 29.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
