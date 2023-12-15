Raymond James Downgrades Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $252.54.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $227.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.19. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $174.45 and a 52-week high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,558,272 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 376,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,026,000 after acquiring an additional 262,187 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

