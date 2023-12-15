RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) Declares $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of RBCP opened at $126.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.52. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $98.75 and a one year high of $126.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBCP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,046,000 after buying an additional 29,861 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,904,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $36,752,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $24,332,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $23,358,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

