Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for LiqTech International (LIQT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LiqTech International (NASDAQ: LIQT):

12/14/2023 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Up 1.5 %

LiqTech International stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.89.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.78% and a negative net margin of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter.

In other LiqTech International news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $46,634.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,258. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the third quarter valued at $73,000. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

