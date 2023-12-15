Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives GBX 613.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 613.25 ($7.70).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 843 ($10.58) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

In other Redrow news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.67), for a total transaction of £10,089 ($12,665.08). In other news, insider Richard Akers bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.28) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($62,766.76). Also, insider Barbara Richmond sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.67), for a total transaction of £10,089 ($12,665.08). 20.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RDW opened at GBX 590.50 ($7.41) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 646.70, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 515.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 492.64. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 423.63 ($5.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 597.50 ($7.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

