Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $189.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $171.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.64.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:RGA opened at $159.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.60. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $170.62. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.65 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

