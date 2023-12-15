Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives $24.83 Average PT from Analysts

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.61.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.