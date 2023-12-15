Request Price Reaches $0.0930 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. During the last week, Request has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $92.97 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0930 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00016951 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012537 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,620.38 or 1.00023806 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009837 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003615 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,681,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,681,755.4777504 with 999,681,754.6377504 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09288908 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $2,065,209.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

