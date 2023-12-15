Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the November 15th total of 9,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $2.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. Research Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.46 million, a PE ratio of -91.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $10.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Research Solutions will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

RSSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.35 price objective on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

In other news, insider Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $2,817,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,432,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,664.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Research Solutions news, insider Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $2,817,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,432,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,664.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $42,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,303,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,773.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSSS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Research Solutions in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Research Solutions by 26.3% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Research Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Research Solutions by 19.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Research Solutions by 18.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

