Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Bought by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE QSR opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.60%.

QSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.41.

In related news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

