Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Director Sells $14,440.92 in Stock

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) Director George F. Tidmarsh sold 27,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $14,440.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Revelation Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of REVB opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.48. Revelation Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

Get Revelation Biosciences alerts:

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revelation Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revelation Biosciences

About Revelation Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences by 77.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 309,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 134,451 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 12.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, urinary tract infection, sepsis, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revelation Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelation Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.