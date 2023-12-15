Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Director Sells $14,440.92 in Stock

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) Director George F. Tidmarsh sold 27,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $14,440.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Revelation Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of REVB opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.48. Revelation Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.
Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revelation Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Revelation Biosciences
Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, urinary tract infection, sepsis, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease.
