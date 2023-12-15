RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.10. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RGC Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RGC Resources

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. RGC Resources’s payout ratio is 69.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Barclays PLC raised its stake in RGC Resources by 66.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in RGC Resources during the third quarter valued at $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in RGC Resources during the second quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in RGC Resources by 3,127.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in RGC Resources during the second quarter valued at $77,000.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

Further Reading

