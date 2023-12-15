Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 2.0 %

IP stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

