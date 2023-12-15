Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowery Thomas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $217.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $175.70 and a 1-year high of $218.06. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

