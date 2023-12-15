Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,933.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 2,098,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after buying an additional 2,085,169 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,065,000 after buying an additional 1,431,648 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 364.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 573,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,407,000 after acquiring an additional 450,395 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $145.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

