Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Block were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Block by 17.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 8.2% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Block in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Block by 215.0% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 315,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,970,000 after acquiring an additional 215,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Block in the second quarter worth approximately $6,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. CLSA upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Block in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $240,849.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,914 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,611.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $240,849.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,914 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,611.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,699.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 28,777 shares worth $1,487,371. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE:SQ opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.88. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.17 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

