Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,517 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned 0.52% of PetMed Express worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 222.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 72.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 455.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 2,023.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express Stock Performance

PetMed Express stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. PetMed Express, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $22.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at PetMed Express

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.13 million. PetMed Express had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PetMed Express news, CEO Mathew N. Hulett bought 13,850 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $100,551.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 613,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,551. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mathew N. Hulett acquired 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $100,551.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,551. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gian Fulgoni acquired 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $300,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,510 shares in the company, valued at $803,803.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 61,738 shares of company stock valued at $451,498. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PETS shares. TheStreet lowered PetMed Express from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PetMed Express from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

PetMed Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

