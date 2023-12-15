Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,173,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 690.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 251,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 219,615 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 474.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 47,938 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 431.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,603 shares during the period. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 124,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 27,566 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPME opened at $92.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $92.73. The stock has a market cap of $358.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day moving average of $86.23.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.