Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.29 Million Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 88.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in BCE by 45.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.62.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6969 per share. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 158.01%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCE. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

