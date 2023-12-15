Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.71 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.9% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $128.50 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $128.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.