Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 28,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $3,429,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $1,327,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 24.7% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

NYSE RY opened at $97.61 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.35.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RY

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.