Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases Shares of 28,484 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,484 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $15,068,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 201.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.76.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

