Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,788 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 319.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 210,943 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,045,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $857,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 77,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 51,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 888,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,923,000 after purchasing an additional 118,039 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on APAM. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of APAM opened at $44.79 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.68% and a net margin of 22.10%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

