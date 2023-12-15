Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 1,001 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

VLUE stock opened at $100.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.84. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

