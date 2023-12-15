Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 101 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $807.13 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $807.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $682.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $688.68.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLK

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.