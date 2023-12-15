Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 3,754 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $180.31 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $180.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.46.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

