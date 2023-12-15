Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 4,977 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the quarter. Jabil accounts for 0.7% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 19.8% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Jabil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Jabil by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $7,653,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,023,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,023,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $1,918,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,750 shares in the company, valued at $38,968,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Up 13.1 %

Jabil stock opened at $136.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.25. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.74 and a 1-year high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.89.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

