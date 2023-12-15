Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 5,790 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 97,697.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,199,930,000 after buying an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 34,598.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,655,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,834,000 after purchasing an additional 473,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Regions Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

