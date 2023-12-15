Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Trims Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,353 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Shell makes up 0.9% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $217.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

