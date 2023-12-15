Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Trims Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $109.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.43. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.12 and a 12-month high of $109.57.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

