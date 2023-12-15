Rise Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $290.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.59.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

