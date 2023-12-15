Riva Bakal Sells 2,039 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) insider Riva Bakal sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $14,171.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Riva Bakal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 20th, Riva Bakal sold 1,137 shares of Vivid Seats stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $6,742.41.

Vivid Seats Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $188.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,240,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,222,000 after acquiring an additional 160,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,520,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 223,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,259,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,307,000 after acquiring an additional 77,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 321,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,436,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

