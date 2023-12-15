RK Asset Management LLC Sells 1,357 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

RK Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. National Western Life Group accounts for 22.2% of RK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RK Asset Management LLC owned about 1.49% of National Western Life Group worth $23,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in National Western Life Group by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

NWLI opened at $482.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $478.55 and its 200-day moving average is $443.19. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a one year low of $225.02 and a one year high of $488.90.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter.

National Western Life Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. National Western Life Group’s payout ratio is 1.07%.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.