Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Genpact (NYSE:G)

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

G opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average of $36.23. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Genpact by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Genpact by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Genpact by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Genpact by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

