ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Stake Lessened by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire owned approximately 0.08% of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROBO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Get ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF alerts:

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ROBO stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $60.29. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.