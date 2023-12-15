Rocket Pool Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $544.45 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $544.45 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for approximately $27.34 or 0.00064154 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,916,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,916,752 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool (RPL) is a decentralized Ethereum staking pool that enables users to participate in ETH2 staking regardless of their investment size or technical expertise. It provides liquid staking and operates through a network of decentralized nodes, using open-source, audited smart contracts for non-custodial staking. Users can stake ETH and receive rETH, a tokenized form of staked ETH, which accrues rewards based on the network’s performance. RocketPool uses insurance mechanisms and requires node operators to stake RPL as collateral to protect against penalties.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

