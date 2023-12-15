Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $218,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 55.3% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 94.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.24. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.71 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.20.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

