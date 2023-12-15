Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $97.86 and last traded at $98.06. Approximately 1,539,918 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,855,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Get Roku alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Roku

Roku Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. Roku’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $157,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 3,333 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $296,736.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,572,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,209 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,461. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Roku by 58.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.