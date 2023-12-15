Rover Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 17,748 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,623% compared to the average volume of 264 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROVR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair cut Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rover Group

Rover Group Trading Down 0.1 %

ROVR stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 217.60 and a beta of 1.99. Rover Group has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.23 million. Rover Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rover Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $242,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,977,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,237,197. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $242,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,977,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,237,197. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 92,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $597,834.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,137,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,867,675.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 870,487 shares of company stock valued at $7,605,392. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rover Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rover Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rover Group by 3,841.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 750,277 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 1st quarter worth $606,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rover Group by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rover Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 174,254 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.