Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen Sells 315,234 Shares

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, December 14th, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18.

RCL stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 2.47.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

