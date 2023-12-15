RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James downgraded RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 109.81%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
