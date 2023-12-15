RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RPT

RPT Realty Stock Performance

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

RPT opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $13.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 109.81%.

Institutional Trading of RPT Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

(Get Free Report)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.