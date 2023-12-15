Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Sells $6,783,750.00 in Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $45,225,000.00.

Runway Growth Finance Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ RWAY opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.74. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.24%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RWAY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 42.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the second quarter worth $139,000.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

