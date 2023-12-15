Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Russel Metals from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$45.07.
Russel Metals Stock Performance
Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.08. Russel Metals had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 3.9743833 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Russel Metals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 35.71%.
Insider Activity at Russel Metals
In other Russel Metals news, Director Cynthia Johnston purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$41.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,910.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Russel Metals Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.
