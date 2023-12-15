RV Capital AG Buys Shares of 199,100 PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

RV Capital AG purchased a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 199,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,526,000. PDD makes up 6.0% of RV Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 148,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDD. HSBC increased their price target on PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on PDD from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, CLSA increased their target price on PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $146.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.23. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $149.18. The stock has a market cap of $193.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

