RV Capital AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

RV Capital AG lessened its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,700 shares during the quarter. Carvana makes up about 8.1% of RV Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RV Capital AG owned approximately 0.34% of Carvana worth $26,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVNA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $50.55 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. BNP Paribas lowered Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVNA

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.