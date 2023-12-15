RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Director Sells $192,869.84 in Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) Director Robert Keith Warner sold 5,498 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $192,869.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Friday, December 8th, Robert Keith Warner sold 14,502 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $507,715.02.

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18. RxSight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $40.60.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. The business had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in RxSight during the second quarter worth about $1,927,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in RxSight by 35.3% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 876,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RxSight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in RxSight during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of RxSight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXST has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RxSight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

