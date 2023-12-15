Sanders Morris Harris LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.82.

NYSE LLY opened at $573.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $589.48 and its 200 day moving average is $529.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The stock has a market cap of $544.61 billion, a PE ratio of 103.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 81.88%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

